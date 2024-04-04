iDEX Initiative Promotes Self-Reliance In Defence Sector, Encourages Startups In Marathwada

Addressing a workshop, the Project Director of iDEX, Ranjan Shri Das highlighted the need for reducing import reliance in defence production. He emphasised the role of young entrepreneurs and startups in contributing to India's defence sector through the iDEX Challenge.

The workshop was jointly organised by MAGIC, Marathwada Auto Cluster, CII, CMAI, MAASIA Laghu Udyog Bharati, in collaboration with iDEX, Ministry of Defence, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

Das mentioned that iDEX has been offering challenges to promote indigenous production and has already allocated orders worth 1800 crores to startups. Around 250 startups have joined iDEX to date.

Prasad Kokil, Director of MAGIC, provided insights into ongoing programs through MAGIC, stating that a robust ecosystem has been developed in Marathwada to work in the defence sector. MAGIC has taken the responsibility as an iDEX Partner Incubator to advance this initiative.

During the event, detailed problem statements were presented under Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) – 11 by Pankaj Singh from Armored Vehicles Corporation Limited and Rajesh Pandey from Hindustan Shipyard Limited. The session witnessed the participation of over 100 startups, students, MSME representatives, industry officials, and ex-servicemen.

Sudarshan Dharurkar conducted the proceedings, while Krishna Tekale proposed a vote of thanks.