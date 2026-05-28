IAF Sarang Helicopter Team To Perform Aerial Display At NDA Passing Out Parade Marking 150th Course On May 29 | X / @PRODefPune

Pune: The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the IAF will put on an aerial display over the National Defence Academy here on May 29 as part of the celebrations for the Passing Out Parade of the 150th course of the tri-service training academy.

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The event assumes added significance as it will feature the third graduating batch of women cadets from the NDA, marking another milestone in the journey of gender integration in the Armed Forces, an official release said.

The Sarang team will showcase formation flying, aerial precision and complex manoeuvres with their brightly painted helicopters during the event.

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The Sarang team made its international debut at the Asian Aerospace Show in Singapore in 2004, and has conducted more than 1,200 displays across over 390 venues worldwide.

The team operates indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

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The Sarang team flies the highly manoeuvrable ALH Mk-I variant of the all-weather, multi-mission helicopter.

The display will be held over the iconic Sudan Block and Salaria Square at the NDA from 12.30 pm onwards on May 29.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)