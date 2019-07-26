I-T raids at sugar mill, house of NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif

Pune: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday carried out searches at the sugar mill and residence of NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Some discrepancies were found in the sugar mill's account books and in view of this, the searches were being conducted at the premises, an I-T official from Delhi told PTI.

"The searches are still in progress," he said, without elaborating. The NCP, however, accused the government of misusing agencies to harass the opposition.

"Mushrif's properties have been raided by the I-T department. It is nothing but harassment of opposition leaders through agencies. Those who are in the opposition are being threatened," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil alleged that the government was trying to deter a "genuine" leader like Mushrif through the raid conducted by the central agency.

"The ruling party is pursuing the policy of harassing opposition leaders, who oppose the government or do not fall prey to its insistence," Patil said in a statement, without specifying details.

Mushrif, a loyalist of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, represents Kagal Assembly seat in Kolhapur.