Hemant Rasane Meets Devendra Fadnavis To Address Redevelopment And Urban Planning Concerns

Kasba Assembly BJP in-charge and former Standing Committee Chairman, Hemant Rasane met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed significant urban development challenges faced by citizens. The focus was on the need to redevelop several wadas and old societies in the Gavthan area of Pune, which has been hindered by certain Unified Development Control and Promotions Regulations (UDCPR).

The UDCPR stipulate the necessity of leaving a one-meter side margin if construction exceeds 15 meters in height. This requirement has posed obstacles to redevelopment initiatives. Rasane highlighted this issue and sought relaxation of the rule from Fadnavis.

Rules related to heritage buildings in Pune city also affect construction and repair restrictions within 100 meters, as governed by the Archeology Department's rules. This impacts various areas in city, including Shaniwar Wada area. To address these challenges, discussions have been initiated with Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Rasane is coordinating follow-up actions through him.

In his meeting with Fadnavis, Rasane emphasized the importance of resolving these issues for the benefit of the citizens residing in these areas. Fadnavis expressed his commitment to finding solutions, including the pursuit of a pending bill in the Rajya Sabha aimed at amending the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act), which could positively impact the situation.

Furthermore, the conversation extended to various development projects within the Kasba Constituency. Rasane made a request to Devendra Fadnavis for state government funds to support these initiatives. The Deputy Chief Minister responded positively, demonstrating his willingness to collaborate on addressing these development concerns.