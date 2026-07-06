Heavy Rain Disrupts Pune Airport: Two Flights Diverted, Several Delayed; Operations Return To Normal | AI

Pune: Adverse weather conditions caused by heavy rainfall temporarily disrupted flight operations at Pune Airport on Sunday, resulting in the diversion of two flights and delays to several arriving and departing services. Airport authorities said operations are now gradually returning to normal as weather conditions improve.

According to Pune Airport, IndiGo flight 6E-502, operating from Chennai to Pune, was temporarily diverted due to adverse weather before landing safely at Pune Airport once conditions improved.

Another flight, IndiGo 6E-135 from Kolkata to Pune, was diverted to Hyderabad and later resumed its journey. The flight was expected to arrive at Pune Airport at around 5 pm.

Apart from the weather-related disruptions, one Akasa Air flight was cancelled due to operational reasons of the airline, airport authorities said, clarifying that the cancellation was not linked to the weather.

Airport officials said the adverse weather earlier in the day also led to delays in a few arriving and departing flights.

Despite the disruptions to flight schedules, terminal operations remained normal throughout the day, with all passenger facilities continuing to function smoothly.

With the weather improving, airport authorities said flight operations are gradually returning to normal, and no further weather-related delays or diversions are expected at present.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport to avoid inconvenience.