Panchgani Soars To Global Spotlight As Paragliding World Cup Begins

Karad: In a moment of pride for Maharashtra and Satara district, the prestigious Paragliding World Cup was inaugurated with great fanfare and international presence in the scenic hill station of Panchgani on Sunday. The event is being jointly organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, and High Fly Paragliding, marking a historic milestone as India hosts this elite global event for the first time.

Traditionally held in prominent European destinations, the World Cup’s arrival in Panchgani highlights the town’s growing stature on the global adventure sports map. Blessed with unique topography, favourable wind conditions, and a stunning plateau landscape, Panchgani has emerged as a promising international hub for paragliding.

The event was formally inaugurated by Member of Parliament Nitin Patil in the presence of civic leaders, international officials, and distinguished guests. Among those present were District Bank Director Rajendra Rajpure, Municipal Council President Dilip Bagade, Dandeghar Sarpanch Srushti Kharat, former Sarpanch Shankar Kalambhe, and corporators Parveen Memon, Narayan Biramane, Prakash Gole, and Supriya Mane. Representing the host organisation, Anupam Jadhav, Chairman of High Fly Paragliding, was also present, along with key members of the technical delegation from the Paragliding World Cup Association, including Krishnakant Bhagra and Dohra.

Addressing the gathering, MP Nitin Patil stated that the World Cup would elevate Panchgani from a popular tourist destination to a globally recognised paragliding centre. He said the event would open new opportunities for sports tourism, employment, and economic growth while enhancing India’s global presence in adventure sports.

The championship, being held from February 5 to 11, has attracted 200 elite pilots from 25 countries. To ensure the highest international standards of safety and competition, the president of the Paragliding World Cup Association, Goran, along with a panel of renowned international judges, is overseeing the technical operations of the event.

With global participation, professional management, and breathtaking natural surroundings, the Paragliding World Cup in Panchgani stands as a landmark achievement, symbolising India’s growing prominence in international adventure sports and reinforcing Maharashtra’s vision of becoming a premier destination for world-class sporting events.