Gram Buying Season Begins: Nine Procurement Centres Open In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The procurement of gram at the minimum support price for the 2025–26 season has begun in the district, with authorities urging farmers to complete online registration within the stipulated period.

The procurement process is being carried out jointly by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation and the National Cooperative Consumer Federation. Officials said the online registration and sale process for farmers started on March 1, 2026.

For the current season, the minimum procurement price (MSP) for gram has been fixed at ₹5,875 per quintal. Farmers have been asked to register online to sell their produce between March 1 and March 31.

Authorities said the actual purchase of gram from registered farmers will take place between March 1 and April 29.

To facilitate procurement, NCCF has set up nine purchase centres across the district. These centres are located in the talukas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khuldabad, Kannad, Soyegaon, Sillod, Phulambri and Paithan.

District Marketing Officer VU Rathod has appealed to farmers to complete the online registration within the deadline to ensure smooth sale of their gram under the procurement scheme.