Govt Open To Dialogue With MPSC Aspirants: BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute In Pune | FPJ Photo

Pune: A day before the proposed protest march by MPSC aspirants in Pune, MLA Vikram Pachpute on Sunday said the government was open to dialogue with students and had no objection to the agitation as long as it was conducted constitutionally. He said the government’s focus was on understanding the concerns of aspirants and finding solutions through discussions.

Pachpute said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held a discussion with teachers earlier in the day regarding the demands raised by the students. Several demands were put forward and a positive discussion was held on those demands.”

He added that the government had granted permission for Monday’s march. “If tomorrow’s march is conducted in a constitutional manner, the government has no objection to it. The government has granted permission for the march. We are not saying that the march should be cancelled,” Pachpute said.

Pachpute also said he had met students in Pune to understand their concerns. “We have also held discussions with the students. We are trying to find a solution through dialogue,” he said, stressing that students’ concerns should not become a tool for political mobilisation. “Students should not be used for political purposes; their issues should be resolved,” he said.

On the students’ demand for the resignation of the MPSC chairman, Pachpute said the government could not directly seek or enforce the resignation because the commission is an autonomous constitutional body. “The students are demanding the resignation of the chairman. However, this is an autonomous institution, and its members are appointed by the Governor. The government cannot seek their resignation or does not have the authority to remove them,” he said.

However, he maintained that accountability would follow if wrongdoing was established. “If an inquiry is conducted and they are found guilty, action will be taken,” Pachpute said, adding that resignation on moral grounds remained the chairman’s personal decision.

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On criticism from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Pachpute said everyone had the right to raise the issue but cautioned against its political exploitation. “There is no problem with anyone raising an issue. Everyone has that right. However, raising the issue immediately and using it for political purposes serves no purpose,” he said.

Pachpute further said the government was willing to consider student representation in the inquiry process. “An inquiry committee has been formed. We will also examine whether some members can be included in the committee as representatives of the students,” he said.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he said names that did not meet the prescribed requirements could be removed, while the process was still underway and eligible citizens could add their names.