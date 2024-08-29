 Good News! Solapur Airport Gears Up For Commencement Of Operations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News! Solapur Airport Gears Up For Commencement Of Operations

Good News! Solapur Airport Gears Up For Commencement Of Operations

Murlidhar Mohol mentioned that he consulted with airlines and urged them to explore the possibility of operating flights on the Solapur-Tirupati, Solapur-Delhi, and Solapur-Hyderabad routes

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Good News! Solapur Airport Gears Up For Commencement Of Operations | Pexels

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) chaired a detailed meeting on Wednesday to review the pending issues regarding Solapur Airport in Maharashtra, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol stated that under the UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik - Regional Connectivity Scheme), the Union government has spent about ₹50 crore on revamping the airport. The required human resources for the airport are currently under training, the Pune MP said, adding that he has also instructed officials to expedite the licensing process with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Mohol mentioned that he consulted with airlines and urged them to explore the possibility of operating flights on the Solapur-Tirupati, Solapur-Delhi, and Solapur-Hyderabad routes.

Read Also
Pune Builder Avinash Bhosale Granted Bail In Money Laundering Case
article-image

The meeting was attended by M Suresh, Chairman of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), Sharad Kumar, Member Operations & Planning, AAI, and representatives from Akasa, Indigo and other airlines.

FPJ Shorts
No, Hard Water Does Not Cause Hair Loss; Know What The Study Says About The Real Reason Behind The Damage
No, Hard Water Does Not Cause Hair Loss; Know What The Study Says About The Real Reason Behind The Damage
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Hits Indian Roads at Rs 38.40 Lakhs
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Hits Indian Roads at Rs 38.40 Lakhs
Indigo Airline Shares Decline Almost 3% After 2.3 Crore Share Worth Over ₹11,000 Crore Change Hands In a Day
Indigo Airline Shares Decline Almost 3% After 2.3 Crore Share Worth Over ₹11,000 Crore Change Hands In a Day
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery

Meanwhile, Solapur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad told TOI that the DGCA has given in-principle approval to issue the operating license to the airport and that a team will soon visit for a final inspection.

"A fresh application will now be submitted to the DGCA to secure the license. We will file the application online. A DGCA team is expected to visit the airport for a final inspection within a fortnight," the collector said.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Minor Accused Requests Return Of Seized Passport; JJB Adjourns Hearing To...
article-image

Ashirwad explained that one of the key hurdles delaying Solapur Airport's operations was a 92-metre-tall chimney of a sugar unit, which was demolished after several legal challenges in 2023. However, one smaller chimney remains. He added that it would be removed, but until then, aircrafts cannot take off or land at full passenger capacity.

"The airport currently has a 2,100-metre runway. It is feasible for 72-seater aircraft to land and take off without any hurdles. However, due to the load penalty, planes can only operate with up to 60 passengers," the collector further said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Gravittus Foundation's 2024 Roundtable Conference with UNICEF Focuses on Early Childhood...

Pune: Gravittus Foundation's 2024 Roundtable Conference with UNICEF Focuses on Early Childhood...

Good News! Solapur Airport Gears Up For Commencement Of Operations

Good News! Solapur Airport Gears Up For Commencement Of Operations

Pune l Stop Treating Women as Commodities: Shabana Azmi Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case...

Pune l Stop Treating Women as Commodities: Shabana Azmi Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case...

Murlidhar Mohol Holds Talks With AAI & MoCA Officials Regarding Gliding Centre In Pune's Hadapsar

Murlidhar Mohol Holds Talks With AAI & MoCA Officials Regarding Gliding Centre In Pune's Hadapsar

Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Statue Of Patangrao Kadam In Sangli On September 5

Rahul Gandhi To Unveil Statue Of Patangrao Kadam In Sangli On September 5