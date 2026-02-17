 Good News: Pune-Kolhapur Travel Time To Be Cut In Half As NH-48 Upgrade Nears Completion
Good News: Pune-Kolhapur Travel Time To Be Cut In Half As NH-48 Upgrade Nears Completion

At present, commuters face long delays due to narrow and winding stretches at the Khambatki Ghat, traffic congestion in cities such as Satara, Karad and Kagal, and bottlenecks caused by ongoing construction work. The situation worsens during weekends and festival seasons, when thousands of vehicles take to the highway

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Good News: Pune-Kolhapur Travel Time To Be Cut In Half As NH-48 Upgrade Nears Completion | Sourced

Pune: The journey between Pune and Kolhapur is set to become significantly faster and safer with the ongoing modernisation of National Highway-48 (Pune–Bengaluru Highway). Once the current infrastructure upgrade is fully completed, travel time between the two major cities of western Maharashtra is expected to reduce from the present five to six hours to just about three hours.

At present, commuters face long delays due to narrow and winding stretches at the Khambatki Ghat, traffic congestion in cities such as Satara, Karad and Kagal, and bottlenecks caused by ongoing construction work. The situation worsens during weekends and festival seasons, when thousands of vehicles take to the highway, leading to kilometre-long traffic jams and unpredictable travel times.

To address these challenges, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has undertaken a large-scale revamp of NH-48 to convert it into a high-capacity, “smooth corridor.” The project includes widening the highway to six lanes, constructing a modern tunnel through the Khambatki Ghat to bypass steep slopes and sharp curves, and building flyovers and city bypasses to divert urban traffic away from the main highway.

As part of the plan, bypass roads are being developed around Satara and Karad, while flyovers are being constructed at major junctions. Service roads and underpasses are also coming up in villages such as Kanegaon, Kini, Shiroli and Ujalaiwadi to allow local traffic and pedestrians to move safely without interfering with highway traffic.

According to officials, several major components of the project are already in their final stages, particularly the flyover works between Satara and Karad. The new tunnel in the ghat section will help heavy vehicles avoid dangerous climbs and hairpin bends, improving both safety and travel time. Much of the construction has been completed, and the remaining work is expected to be finished by 2026.

Once operational, the improved corridor will drastically reduce travel duration. The Pune–Satara stretch, which currently takes around 2.5 hours, is expected to be covered in about 1.5 hours. Similarly, the Satara–Kolhapur leg, which now takes 2.5 to 3 hours, will also be reduced to approximately 1.5 hours, bringing the total Pune–Kolhapur journey down to just three hours.

Beyond easing daily travel, the upgraded highway is expected to give a major boost to the economy of western Maharashtra. Kolhapur’s sugar industry, agricultural produce and industrial goods will reach Pune and Mumbai markets faster and at lower logistics costs. The smoother connectivity will also benefit tourism, making it easier for travellers to visit destinations such as the Mahalaxmi Temple, Panhala Fort and onward routes to Goa. Officials believe the highway upgrade will emerge as a major growth driver for the region.

