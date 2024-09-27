 Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate On Sunday
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate On Sunday

Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate On Sunday

Following the cancellation of the PM's visit, several Punekars on social media urged the Pune Metro to open the route, which would give huge relief to commuters from Pimpri-Chinchwad

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate On Sunday | X/@metrorailpune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune to inaugurate the District Court-Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and other development projects was cancelled on Thursday due to the prediction of heavy rainfall. 

Following the cancellation of the PM's visit, several Punekars on social media urged the Pune Metro to open the route, which would give huge relief to commuters from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Currently, if a commuter has to travel from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, it takes more than an hour. During rains, it takes more than two hours to reach Swargate. However, with the opening of this stretch, the travel time of the commuters will come down drastically.

Read Also
PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled: Punekars Urge Opening of District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch;...
article-image

Meanwhile, later in the evening, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol informed that the PM will now virtually inaugurate the metro stretch and other projects on Sunday (September 29).

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later
Viral Video: Man Comes Running To Get Filmed On Live TV, Dances As Journalist Reports Fatal Accident In Rio de Janeiro, Apologises Later
Watch: Groundstaff Member Touches Virat Kohli's Feet At Green Park Stadium Before The Start Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Watch: Groundstaff Member Touches Virat Kohli's Feet At Green Park Stadium Before The Start Of IND vs BAN 2nd Test
'Can't Allow ED To Use PMLA To Jail Persons Without Trial': Supreme Court
'Can't Allow ED To Use PMLA To Jail Persons Without Trial': Supreme Court
GATE 2025 Registration Date Extended; Check The Latest Update Here
GATE 2025 Registration Date Extended; Check The Latest Update Here

"PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Shivajinagar District Court - Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and lay the foundation stone of Swargate - Katraj stretch virtually on 29th September," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with this, the Prime Minister will also perform the bhoomipujan of other projects like the Savitribai Phule Memorial at Bhidewadi and the inauguration of Solapur airport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To...

Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To...

Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions

Pune Shocker: 4 Held For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl They Met On Social Media On Separate Occasions

Pimpri Chinchwad: Good News! Biodiversity Park in Talawade and International Sports Complex in Moshi...

Pimpri Chinchwad: Good News! Biodiversity Park in Talawade and International Sports Complex in Moshi...

Pune Crime: Man Murders Relative Over Suspicion Of Practicing Black Magic In Bhor, Arrested

Pune Crime: Man Murders Relative Over Suspicion Of Practicing Black Magic In Bhor, Arrested

Suryadatta Management Students Gain Practical Insights During NSE Visit in Mumbai

Suryadatta Management Students Gain Practical Insights During NSE Visit in Mumbai