Good News For Punekars: District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Opening Gets New Date; PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate On Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune to inaugurate the District Court-Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and other development projects was cancelled on Thursday due to the prediction of heavy rainfall.

Following the cancellation of the PM's visit, several Punekars on social media urged the Pune Metro to open the route, which would give huge relief to commuters from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Currently, if a commuter has to travel from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, it takes more than an hour. During rains, it takes more than two hours to reach Swargate. However, with the opening of this stretch, the travel time of the commuters will come down drastically.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol informed that the PM will now virtually inaugurate the metro stretch and other projects on Sunday (September 29).

"PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Shivajinagar District Court - Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and lay the foundation stone of Swargate - Katraj stretch virtually on 29th September," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Shivajinagar District Court - Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and laying the foundation stone of Swargate - Katraj stretch virtually, on 29th September."



Along with this, the Prime Minister will also perform the bhoomipujan of other projects like the Savitribai Phule Memorial at Bhidewadi and the inauguration of Solapur airport.