 Good News for Punekars: Ban on Tourist Places Lifted from Lonavla to Tamhini in District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News for Punekars: Ban on Tourist Places Lifted from Lonavla to Tamhini in District

Good News for Punekars: Ban on Tourist Places Lifted from Lonavla to Tamhini in District

This week saw a decrease in rainfall and water release from dams in rivers in tourist areas around Mulshi and Maval, prompting the decision reversal.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Good News for Punekars: Ban on Tourist Places Lifted from Lonavla to Tamhini in District | girly.schtick

Days after imposing restrictions on tourism in the district, the district administration has withdrawn prohibitory orders for all tourist destinations in Maval and Mulshi areas, including Lonavala and Tamhini Ghat.

This week saw a decrease in rainfall and water release from dams in rivers in tourist areas around Mulshi and Maval, prompting the decision reversal.

The ban was initially imposed to ensure the safety of tourists visiting Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velhe, and Ambegaon areas during the ongoing monsoon season.

A large number of tourists visit Bhushi Dam, Pavana Dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad Fort, Malshej Ghat, and Tamhini Ghat during the monsoon.

Read Also
Rail Minister Suggests Changeover Options on Demand for Train Services to Pune from Nandurbar, Dhule
article-image

Surendra Navale, Maval Mulshi sub-divisional officer, issued the order in this regard.   

Earlier on July 24, 25 flood-like situation was reported in the district at places like Lonavla and Mulshi.

The district administration had banned tourist activities in difficult terrains following two shocking incidents. In the first incident, five people drowned near Bhushi Dam on June 30.

The family, unaware of the rising water levels due to the rains, experienced the sudden tragedy. In the second incident, 38-year-old Swapnil Dhawade, who went missing after diving into a water body in Tamhini Ghat, was found dead in Mangaon in Raigad district on Monday. A viral video showed Dhawade jumping into the water body near the waterfall, slipping, and being swept away by the water current.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Tobacco, Cigs Worth ₹6.5L Stolen; Fatal Accident on Janori to Makhmalabad Route; Nashik...

Nashik: Tobacco, Cigs Worth ₹6.5L Stolen; Fatal Accident on Janori to Makhmalabad Route; Nashik...

Pune Metro Surpasses 1 Lakh Daily Passengers In July

Pune Metro Surpasses 1 Lakh Daily Passengers In July

Mumbai Civic Body Team To Clean Stormwater Drains In Flood-Hit Kolhapur

Mumbai Civic Body Team To Clean Stormwater Drains In Flood-Hit Kolhapur

Pune Crime: Car Dealer-Cum-YouTuber, 3 Others Scam 7 People Out Of ₹1.16 Crore

Pune Crime: Car Dealer-Cum-YouTuber, 3 Others Scam 7 People Out Of ₹1.16 Crore

Nashik: ‘Bhondugiri Zero’ Campaign to Start at Indiranagar Police station

Nashik: ‘Bhondugiri Zero’ Campaign to Start at Indiranagar Police station