Good News for Punekars: Ban on Tourist Places Lifted from Lonavla to Tamhini in District

Days after imposing restrictions on tourism in the district, the district administration has withdrawn prohibitory orders for all tourist destinations in Maval and Mulshi areas, including Lonavala and Tamhini Ghat.

This week saw a decrease in rainfall and water release from dams in rivers in tourist areas around Mulshi and Maval, prompting the decision reversal.

The ban was initially imposed to ensure the safety of tourists visiting Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velhe, and Ambegaon areas during the ongoing monsoon season.

A large number of tourists visit Bhushi Dam, Pavana Dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad Fort, Malshej Ghat, and Tamhini Ghat during the monsoon.

Surendra Navale, Maval Mulshi sub-divisional officer, issued the order in this regard.

Earlier on July 24, 25 flood-like situation was reported in the district at places like Lonavla and Mulshi.

The district administration had banned tourist activities in difficult terrains following two shocking incidents. In the first incident, five people drowned near Bhushi Dam on June 30.

The family, unaware of the rising water levels due to the rains, experienced the sudden tragedy. In the second incident, 38-year-old Swapnil Dhawade, who went missing after diving into a water body in Tamhini Ghat, was found dead in Mangaon in Raigad district on Monday. A viral video showed Dhawade jumping into the water body near the waterfall, slipping, and being swept away by the water current.