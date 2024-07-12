Good News for Nashikkars! Water Level In Gangapur Dam Cluster Increases Following Rain |

The water level in the Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to the city, has reached 603 meters, and nearly 6.5 million cubic feet of water has accumulated. This includes 200 million cubic feet of water from the Kashyapi Dam. Therefore, the crisis of water scarcity is gradually decreasing.

The city is supplied with water from Gangapur Dam and Mukne Dam. Last year there was insufficient rain. Therefore, the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation had given instructions to release 8.6 TMC of water for Jayakwadi Dam. However, after the petition was filed in the High Court, almost one and a half TMC of water was saved. However, the large water reservoir in Gangapur Dam was emptied. As a result, the reservation of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was reduced. The NMC registered a demand of 6.1 TMC of water with the Water Resources Department. But the reservation was reduced to 5.3 TMC of water.

There is a water shortfall of 18 days considering the water reservation till July 31. Monsoon rains were heavy in the state in the month of June, but there was not enough rain in the dam area that supplies water to Nashik city. Currently Trimbak and Igatpuri areas are receiving 30 to 40 minutes of rain every day, so the water level in Gangapur Dam has increased in the last two days.

At present the water level has reached up to 603 meters and there is 1.5 TMC of water storage left in the dam. In the last two days, nearly 6.5 million cubic feet of water has been newly accumulated. At present, 33 per cent water storage is remaining in the dam. Kashyapi dams have 0.1 TMC, while Gautami dam has 0.3 TMC of water storage. The possibility of heavy rain is predicted by the end of July. Considering the available water resources at present, it is seen that the water crisis in Nashikkar is getting resolved.

Current status of water storage in the dam (TMC)

- Gangapur Group – 1.97

- Darna- 2.39

- Mukane- 0.65