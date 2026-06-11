Ghrushneshwar Temple Development Project Gains Pace; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Reviews Progress | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The development plan for the Shri Ghrushneshwar Temple at Ellora has gained momentum, with District Collector Vinay Gowda G.C. reviewing the progress of the project during a visit to the temple on Wednesday. He directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

The collector also visited the Malojiraje Bhosale Gadhi memorial in Ellora and inspected ongoing works there. During a meeting with villagers and local officials, he reviewed various development activities and stressed the need for timely implementation of approved plans. He later stayed overnight in Ellora.

Shri Ghrushneshwar Temple, located at Ellora, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts thousands of devotees every year. To improve facilities for visitors, a major infrastructure development project has been planned around the temple premises.

The National Monument Authority (NMA) has approved the construction of a large complex and other amenities for devotees. The proposal was submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NMA Approves New Facilities For Devotees At Grishneshwar Temple In Ellora

According to the sanctioned plan, the project will include a shopping complex spread over 5,132.91 sq m, a waiting area of 2,265.36 sq m, accommodation facilities covering 1,531.02 sq m, and a Sabha Mandap of 1,223.60 sq m. The project will also feature a foot overbridge, entrance facilities, security walls, a parapet wall and a water tank. The proposed building will have a height of 9.11 metres.

Zilla Parishad CEO Minnu P.M., Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate and other officials were present during the inspection.