Fulari Appointed President Of The 7th International Marathi Literary Meet |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Sahitya Parishad’s central executive member and renowned poet Devidas Bhaurao Fulari has been appointed as the president of the 7th International Marathi Literary Meet to be held at Mauritius on June 25.

Convenor Kalpana Gavare has announced that litterateur Devidas Fulari has been selected as the chairman of the 7th International Marathi Literary meet, which is being organized jointly by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Mauritius, and the Snehal Arts and Education Society, Dombivli.

This conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute auditorium in Mauritius. The event will feature a packed program, including a book procession (Granth-Dindi), an inaugural ceremony, symposia, discussion sessions, a Ghazal Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan, and book launches.

Ravindra Sonawane, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, has stated that a significant number of Marathi-speaking students, teachers, scholars, and enthusiasts from Mauritius are expected to attend.