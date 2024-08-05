From Khadakwasla to Panshet: Water Levels in Dams Supplying Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad; Check Current Water Levels |

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the dams providing water to Pune, water levels in the dams have increased.

Water levels in percentage:

- Temghar: 100 percent

- Varasgaon: 91.03 percent

- Panshet: 92.34 percent

- Khadakwasla: 72.17 percent

These are the four dams that provide water to Pune city. There has been continuous discharge from the dams into the Mula and Mutha rivers, which has led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city.

Army was deployed on Sinhagad Road

Army personnel were also deployed in an inundated residential area in Pune amid heavy downpours and water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, officials said on Sunday.

In view of the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla, Mulshi, Pavana, and other dams in the Pune region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed authorities to be alert and shift people from dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of the NDRF, SDRF, and the Army, if needed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Pune on Monday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rain in plains".

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rainfall in the plains for August 6, while moderate rainfall for August 7.