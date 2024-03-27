From Fines To Ticket Usage Time: 5 Essential Things To Know Before Taking The Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

Maha-Metro is currently overseeing the development of Pune Metro lines 1 and 2, spanning from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate and from Vanaz to Ramwadi, respectively.

Line 2, which runs from Vanaz to Ramwadi, has been successfully completed and is operational. Progress has also been made on Line 1, with the elevated section from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court now operational.

However, construction is ongoing for the underground section between Budhwar Peth and Swargate, with completion expected by June 2024.

The six-kilometre Metro line from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, completed its trial run on February 5, 2024. Earlier, on March 6, 2022, and August 1, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated metro stretches from PCMC to Phugewadi, Vanaz to Garware, Phugewadi to Civil Court, and Garware to Ruby Clinic.

Recently, Pune Metro shared important updates regarding metro tickets through its X platform for passengers.

It is essential to complete your journey within 90 minutes from purchasing your ticket to reaching your destination. Failure to do so will result in a penalty ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50 per hour.

Travelling without a ticket will result in a fine of Rs 85, and illegitimate entry or exit at AFC gates will also incur an Rs 85 fine. E-Ticket and Pune Card holders enjoy a 10% discount on weekdays and a 30% discount on weekends. Additionally, students up to graduation level can avail a 30% discount on metro tickets by presenting a valid student ID or bonafide card.