From Collapse To Final Recovery: Full Timeline Of The PCMC’s Garbage Depot Disaster That Killed 9 In Pune’s Moshi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Moshi garbage depot disaster is one of the deadliest civic tragedies in the history of Pimpri-Chinchwad. A massive heap of legacy waste collapsed onto the administrative building of the PCMC's Waste-to-Energy plant on July 8, trapping 23 workers.

The rescue operation continued non-stop for nearly 84 hours. Teams from the NDRF, Indian Army, PCMC Fire Brigade, PMRDA Fire Brigade, police and other agencies worked in hazardous conditions to search for those trapped beneath the debris.

The operation was hampered by unstable garbage, collapsed concrete slabs, methane gas, low oxygen levels and continuous rainfall. Heavy machinery was used carefully to avoid triggering another collapse.

Fourteen workers were rescued alive, while nine lost their lives. The body of the last missing worker, Waman Dagdu Kasbe, was recovered in the early hours of July 12, bringing the operation to an end.

With the rescue now over, the focus has shifted to the investigations into the cause of the collapse, safety measures at the site, the management of legacy waste, and whether any negligence led to the tragedy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Timeline:

📍July 5-7

- Pune region receives over 650 mm of rainfall.

- Rainwater seeps into the legacy waste mound at the Moshi garbage depot.

- According to PCMC, methane gas pressure builds up inside the landfill.

📍July 8 (Wednesday)

- Around 1.30 pm, a massive section of the legacy waste mound collapses.

- The garbage slides downhill and crashes into the three-storey administrative building of the PCMC Waste-to-Energy plant.

- 23 workers are trapped inside the building.

- Five workers escape on their own.

- A multi-agency rescue operation begins involving the NDRF, Indian Army, PCMC Fire Brigade, PMRDA Fire Brigade and police.

- By late night and early morning, 14 workers are rescued alive, while 9 remain trapped.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

📍July 9 (Thursday)

- Rescue enters its second day.

- Teams battle unstable debris, methane gas, low oxygen levels and continuous rain.

- The first body, identified as Bhavesh Vani, is recovered about 20 hours after the collapse.

- Search continues for the remaining eight trapped workers.

- Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visits the site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

📍July 10 (Friday)

- Rescue operation crosses 56 hours.

- Heavy machinery and manual excavation continue.

- Authorities say extreme caution is needed to avoid another collapse due to unstable garbage and concrete slabs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

📍July 11 (Saturday)

- Rescue operation enters its fourth day.

- Rescue teams recover the bodies of Akshay Sawant, Sunil Korke, Sunny Mane, Mahesh Kumbhar, Nagesh Gaikwad, Ranjit Patil and Rahul Gaikwad.

- Death toll rises to eight.

- Deputy CM and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar visits the site and reviews the operation.

- PCMC submits its preliminary report blaming heavy rainfall and methane gas pressure for the collapse and announces a detailed inquiry.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

📍July 12 (Sunday)

- Around 1 am, rescuers recover the body of the last missing worker, Waman Dagdu Kasbe.

- He is shifted to YCM Hospital, where doctors declare him dead.

- Rescue operation ends after nearly 84 hours.

- Final Numbers:

- 23 workers trapped

- 14 rescued alive

- 9 dead

- Focus shifts from rescue to multiple investigations into the cause of the collapse, legacy waste management, building approvals and possible negligence.