Fraud Case Filed Against Spinning Mill Chairman In Beed Over Fake Membership List | Sourced

Beed: A fraud case has been registered at Kaij police station against Vijayprakash Thombre, chairman of Loknete Gopinathrao Munde Backward Class Co-operative Spinning Mill and husband of former MLA Sangeeta Thombre, along with a former clerk, Rajkumar Vavhle.

The complaint was filed by Beed-based social activist Anil Turukmare, triggering a stir in Kaij tehsil.

According to the complaint, photocopies of caste validity certificates of 464 individuals, including Turukmare’s son, were obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act and allegedly misused without their consent. Their names were included in the membership list of the co-operative spinning mill without authorisation.

It is alleged that between 2017 and 2020, copies of caste validity certificates of 464 applicants were procured from the caste scrutiny office and used for personal gain and for registering the spinning mill. The names of these individuals were shown as members in official records without their knowledge or permission, and the list was approved by the Regional Deputy Commissioner of the Textile Department.

After the issue came to light, the complainant approached authorities, following which the spinning mill administration cancelled the disputed membership list. However, with the alleged fraud coming to light, a criminal case has now been registered.

Police Inspector Swapnil Unavane is supervising the investigation, while Sub-Inspector Umesh Nikam is conducting a further probe.

The complainant, Turukmare, said, “Truth may be harassed, but it can never be defeated. Though delayed, justice has finally been served. Ultimately, truth has prevailed.”

Meanwhile, sources said action may be initiated against the then assistant social welfare commissioner, Ravindra Shinde, and others in connection with the case. Police said the investigation has been intensified, and further developments are expected.