 FPJ Impact: PMC Steps In To Fix Bavdhan’s Steep Chandni Chowk Road For Safer Commute
On Friday, a team of senior PMC officials conducted a site inspection at Survey No. 20, Gali No. 1, Bavdhan Khurd, where the road’s sharp gradient poses a safety hazard for motorists and residents alike

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Impact: PMC Steps In To Fix Bavdhan’s Steep Chandni Chowk Road For Safer Commute | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the corrective measures under the ongoing Pune City Traffic Improvement Project.

On Friday, a team of senior PMC officials conducted a site inspection at Survey No. 20, Gali No. 1, Bavdhan Khurd, where the road’s sharp gradient poses a safety hazard for motorists and residents alike. The issue was highlighted by The Free Press Journal on October 30. Responding to the issue highlighted by the paper, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divate directed the Roads Department to develop the road to its full sanctioned width and undertake measures to reduce the steep slope, ensuring smoother and safer vehicular movement. He also instructed officials to verify the status and possession of adjoining connecting roads and to expedite land acquisition where necessary.

Officials highlighted that once the pending land parcels are acquired, the road development can proceed in full swing and is expected to significantly reduce accident risks in the locality. The project will also create an alternative route, improving connectivity between Bavdhan and the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway.

Vikash Kapoor, a resident of Bavdhan, said, "We won't comment until it's done. We want the solution, not just promises. We have been told this many times, but nothing happens, so we won't express our gratitude till the work is done."

Shrutika Gopal, another resident of Bavdhan Budruk, said, "For so many months, we have been following up with the authorities to get the road corrected. That stretch is so prone to accidents that every few days, you get to see one or the other accident. This is a welcome move, and we are hoping to get a better road at the earliest."

A senior citizen, Prasoon Joshi, a resident of Chandni Chowk, said, "The complaints about dangerous slopes and poor traffic conditions in the area were concerning. The PMC team visited the area, and now they have promised to enhance road safety, ease traffic congestion, and ensure safer urban mobility across Pune. And we want the roads to be corrected as soon as possible."

