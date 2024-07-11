FPJ Impact: Aundh District Hospital Morgue Issue Raised In Maharashtra Assembly |

Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap, Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre, and Daund MLA Rahul Kul raised concerns about the morgue facility at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) on Thursday in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The Pune district MLAs questioned Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant regarding the accuracy of a report published in The Free Press Journal on May 6, which claimed the morgue was dysfunctional.

The FPJ report quoted sources indicating that out of the six mortuary cabinets, only two were fully operational, while the remaining four were non-operational. Confirming the report, Sawant said, "It is true that four mortuary cabinets had broken down due to technical failure. However, these cabinets were immediately repaired and are now in use."

The MLAs also inquired about the status of CT Scan and MRI machines at the hospital, which have reportedly been out of service for the past two months. Additionally, they asked if there was a shortage of doctors, nurses, and security personnel, and if the existing staff were neglecting their duties, causing difficulties for patients and their relatives.

Sawant confirmed that the CT Scan and MRI facilities are currently unavailable as the contract with the previous service provider has ended. "The new contractor is assessing the area and installing the necessary equipment. Once the setup is complete, CT Scan, MRI, and other facilities will resume," he said.

Addressing the staffing concerns, Sawant stated that out of the 55 sanctioned posts for Class 1 and Class 2 officers at the hospital, 47 have been filled. Additionally, 152 out of the 159 sanctioned Class 3 officer positions are occupied. Furthermore, 21 security officials have been deployed as per the government order, he noted.