FPJ 98th Anniversary: Pune-Based UCHIT Media Services Completes 11 Years, Expands Reach To Nearly 500 Organisations | Sourced

Pune: Completing 11 years in the public relations industry, UCHIT Media Services has established itself as one of Maharashtra's growing strategic communications agencies, helping businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organisations, industries and social initiatives strengthen their visibility, credibility and public trust.



Founded in 2015 by media professional Jivraj Chole and commerce graduate Reshma Chole, the Pune-based firm was created with a simple vision — to provide professional communication support to organisations doing meaningful work but lacking structured public relations. What began as a boutique consultancy serving around 10 clients has today grown into a trusted communications partner for nearly 500 organisations across Maharashtra.



The name "UCHIT", meaning appropriate or fair in Marathi and Hindi, reflects the company's commitment to ethical, transparent and responsible communication. Guided by the values of integrity, fairness and long-term relationships, the agency has built its reputation on strategic storytelling rather than mere publicity.



Founder Jivraj Chole, who previously worked with publications including Sakal, Kesari and the MIT Group of Institutes, says his years in journalism inspired the venture.



"Public relations should not merely generate publicity; it should build trust, strengthen credibility and communicate genuine achievements. Our objective has always been to help deserving organisations tell their stories with authenticity and responsibility," he says.



Today, UCHIT Media offers integrated communication services, including corporate communication, media relations, multilingual content development, event publicity, social media management, photography, news tracking, political communication and reputation management.



Its diverse client portfolio includes organisations such as Sudarshan Chemicals, Finolex Pipes & Fittings, Taural India, Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Army Institute of Technology, I2IT, ICAI, ICMAI, Benecare Hospital, Keshayurveda, Mukul Madhav Foundation, Gravittus Foundation and the Sindhi Premier League, among many others. The agency has also managed communication campaigns for major public events, including the Satara Half Marathon, Pune Navratri Festival and initiatives associated with the Pune-Pandharpur Wari.



As it enters its 12th year, UCHIT Media Services aims to expand beyond Maharashtra while continuing its mission of delivering ethical public relations and strategic communication for organisations creating meaningful impact.

"Public relations should not merely generate publicity; it should build trust, strengthen credibility and communicate genuine achievements. Our objective has always been to help deserving organisations tell their stories with authenticity and responsibility," said Jivraj Chole, Founder, UCHIT Media Services.