‘Forget The Old, Embrace The New’: Jalgaon SP Shrikant Dhivare Urges Media On Revised Criminal Laws | Sourced

Jalgaon: The country is changing, and the social landscape is evolving. In alignment with these changing circumstances, the nation's laws are undergoing transformation, shifting their focus from mere punishment to the delivery of justice.

These new laws aim to liberate the nation from a colonial mindset and prioritise the protection of citizens' rights; they are becoming increasingly people-centric. With this in mind -- and in light of the revised statutes -- District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare on Sunday appealed to journalists to "forget the old and embrace the new language".

He made this appeal while interacting with the press during a workshop organised by the Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Office to provide information regarding the new criminal laws. Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit and Police Inspector Rahul Gaikwad were present on this occasion.



Speaking at the workshop, Police Inspector Ranganath Dharbale explained, citing specific examples, that the newly amended criminal laws clearly define offences and corresponding punishments. Furthermore, the definition of a 'crime' has been modernised; the laws now outline a transparent investigative process and incorporate specific timeframes and provisions for mental protection.

Digital evidence and witness testimonies have now been bolstered by the formal recognition of 'e-evidence'. He further clarified the changes regarding crimes against women and children, noting that the relevant legal sections have been made significantly more stringent.

‘Stricter Laws Have Been Enacted’

Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit stated that stricter laws have been enacted to address issues such as mob lynching and 'hit-and-run' incidents, and -- for the first time -- a national definition for 'organised crime' has been established. It was expressed that these new amendments to the criminal laws are expected to accelerate the pace of crime investigations and significantly aid in safeguarding the rights of citizens.

Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare and Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit subsequently addressed and resolved the queries raised by the journalists. Concluding the session with his closing remarks, Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare reiterated his appeal to the journalists: "The laws are changing; forget the old, and embrace the new language."