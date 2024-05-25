First Batch Of Haj Pilgrims To Depart From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | PTI

The first batch of Muslims departing for the Haj pilgrimage will leave Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Mumbai Airport on Sunday. Humsafar Travels will operate buses from the Haj House in Killeark to Mumbai, with each passenger's ticket costing ₹1,500.

Every year, thousands of Muslims from Marathwada and the surrounding regions embark on the Haj pilgrimage. Previously, direct flights were available from Chikalthana Airport to Jeddah. However, passengers travelling to Jeddah from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had to pay an additional ₹80,000. Consequently, the Central Committee decided to discontinue direct flights from Chikalthana Airport, opting instead to transport passengers to Mumbai or Hyderabad, from where they would continue their journey to Jeddah by air.

The first batch is scheduled to depart for Jeddah from Mumbai Airport on May 26. Passengers will be transported to Mumbai by Humsafar Travels buses from the Haj House. Both the Central and State Haj Committees are working diligently to ensure the safe and smooth travel of pilgrims. Several NGOs and dedicated volunteers are providing assistance to passengers.

Subsequent batches are planned to depart for Jeddah on May 17, May 28, June 2, June 3, June 4, and June 9, as informed by committee member Haji Ejaj Deshmukh. Present at the event were Humsafar Travels director Siraj Khan, along with Shaikh Riyaz, Sartaj Khan, Ejaj Siddiqui, Jabbar Bagwan, Masiyoddin Siddiqui, and others.