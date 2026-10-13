Fire Destroys Sugarcane Crop Across 52 Acres In Latur Village, Farmers Demand Compensation | File Pic

Latur, Oct 13: A fire allegedly triggered by a short circuit in an electricity distribution point (DP) on Monday afternoon damaged sugarcane crops spread across nearly 52 acres belonging to around 22 farmers at Wakdi village in Latur tehsil, deputy sarpanch of the village Mahadev Somase informed.

According to a complaint submitted by the affected farmers, the incident occurred at around 12.40 pm on Monday (Oct 12). The fire reportedly broke out near an electricity distribution point in Gat No. 109 farmland and spread to adjoining sugarcane fields, causing extensive damage to the standing crop.

The farmers said a substantial quantity of sugarcane was damaged, resulting in considerable financial losses, Arun Somase told.

Fire brought under control by 4 pm

Two fire brigade vehicles, one from the Latur Municipal Corporation and the other from a sugar factory, were pressed into service to douse the blaze. With the help of both fire brigades, the fire was brought under control by around 4 pm, the deputy sarpanch said.

Officials from the agriculture department and panchayat samiti conducted a loss assessment on Tuesday.

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Farmers seek compensation for crop losses

The incident has caused concern among the affected farmers, who were expecting returns from their standing sugarcane crop. The destruction of the crop has dealt a setback to their agricultural income.

The affected farmers are seeking appropriate compensation after the damage is assessed by the concerned authorities.