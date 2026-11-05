FDA Suspends Karachi Sweet Mart Licence, Nine Other Establishments Face Action | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune division has suspended the licences of Karachi Sweet Mart’s main manufacturing centre in Pune’s Camp area and nine other food establishments across Pune district following inspections that revealed multiple food safety violations.

The FDA raided Karachi Sweet Mart’s manufacturing unit at Bhimpura Lane on Tuesday and found several irregularities, including the use of synthetic food colours without maintaining records of their quantities. Officials also detected the use of expired ingredients, including chocolate sticks.

Shrikant Karkale, Joint Commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune division, said, “We found the use of synthetic food colours without maintaining records of their quantification. There was a violation of the FSSAI advisory regarding traceability, storage, temperature control, and handling of khoa. Food safety officer S S Hake, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) N R Sarkate, also identified the use of expired ingredients (chocosticks).”

Samples of motichoor ladoo, khoya and malai peda were collected for laboratory analysis. Officials seized 186 kg of food products worth Rs 90,780 and destroyed perishable items.

Licences of nine other establishments, including Ganesh Ladwale, Rajmilan Sweets and Puneri Sweets, were also suspended. Overall, stocks worth Rs 16.93 lakh were suspended, while three food establishments were ordered to shut operations.