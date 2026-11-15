FDA Seizes 21,004 Litres Of Suspected Substandard Edible Oil Worth ₹45.95 Lakh In Kolhapur |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has seized 21,004 litres of suspected substandard and misbranded edible oil worth Rs 45,95,260 (approximately Rs 45.95 lakh) from Avenue Supermarts Limited in Nimshirgaon village of Shirol taluka, Kolhapur district.

FDA Conducts Inspection Under 'Safe Food Safe Maharashtra' Campaign

The action was carried out on November 13, 2026, under the ‘Safe Food Safe Maharashtra’ campaign, following an inspection by the FDA’s Kolhapur Division-II. The edible oil stock was seized on suspicion that it was substandard and had been misbranded in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Priti Tipre, Joint Commissioner, Vigilance, FDA, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, and Shrikant Karkale, Joint Commissioner, Pune Division.

FDA Collects 10 Samples Of Different Edible Oil Brands

During the inspection, the FDA team collected 10 samples of different varieties and brands of edible oil for laboratory analysis. These included refined palmolein oil (First Klass), kachchi ghani mustard oil in pouches and bottles (Patanjali), refined sunflower oil (Aadhar, Sunrich and Star), refined soybean oil (Star), refined cottonseed oil (Star), and refined sunflower and cottonseed oils collected from cans (Freedom and Star).

The total quantity of 21,004 litres of edible oil, valued at Rs 45,95,260, was seized as a preventive measure pending the results of laboratory analysis.

The intelligence regarding the suspected irregularities was gathered by Balaji Shinde, Food Safety Officer, Pune Intelligence Bureau (IB). The enforcement operation was led by P P Fawade, Assistant Commissioner, FDA, Kolhapur Division. The team included local Food Safety Officers R P Patil, V J Pachupate, P K Ghuge, S P Salunkhe and N B Dhale.

All 10 samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/