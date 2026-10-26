'Farmers Face Drought, Debt Crisis As Govt Fails To Deliver Relief,' Says Ravikant Tupkar |

Pune October 26: Accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to address the worsening drought situation and mounting financial distress among farmers, farmer leader and Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana founder-president, Ravikant Bhau Tupkar on Monday demanded a complete farm loan waiver, adequate compensation for crop losses, and strict action against private finance companies accused of harassing farmers for loan recovery.

Government Accused Of Neglecting Farmers

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Tupkar alleged that the state government was neglecting farmers while focusing on other issues despite the severe drought-like conditions across Maharashtra. He warned that the crisis could continue into next year and questioned the government’s preparedness despite forecasts of an El Niño-related weather crisis.

“If fodder is going to be provided only in December, how are farmers expected to keep their livestock alive until then? Farmers will be forced to sell their animals. We do not want fodder camps; we want fodder at our doorsteps,” Tupkar said, alleging that corruption takes place at fodder camps.

Loan Waiver Eligibility Questioned

He demanded a blanket farm loan waiver, including relief for farmers who regularly repay loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. He also criticised the proposed loan waiver mechanism, alleging that farmers with poor CIBIL scores could be excluded from benefits, affecting their eligibility for fresh crop loans and educational loans for their children.

He said, “The government must implement a complete loan waiver without further delay. Do not make a mockery of the loan waiver scheme.”

₹1 Lakh Crop Compensation Demanded

Highlighting the financial burden on soybean growers, Tupkar claimed that cultivation costs had reached Rs 1 lakh per hectare, while the government was offering only Rs 17,000 per hectare. He demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare and urged the government to divert funds earmarked for the Kumbh Mela towards drought relief for farmers.

Tupkar also raised concerns over alleged harassment by private finance companies, claiming that farmers were forced to approach them because banks refused to provide loans. He accused some lenders of charging exorbitant interest rates and using intimidation for recovery. Demanding a meeting with finance companies and stricter government regulation, he warned that his organisation would not allow finance company offices to continue operating in the state if the alleged harassment was not stopped.

Action Sought In Nanded Incident

Referring to the reported incident in Nanded in which a farmer’s body was allegedly left hanging, Tupkar demanded stringent action against those responsible and called for the accused to be booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, corresponding to murder provisions under the new criminal law, where legally applicable.

He also opposed tree felling in the Bhimashankar area, arguing that the drought crisis made every tree important. He demanded that the proposed project be shifted to a location without forest cover and alleged that compensatory plantation commitments for development projects were often not fulfilled.

He said, “Tree protection is not just the responsibility of farmers; the government must also protect them. Not a single tree should be felled amid the drought.”

Tupkar criticised the government’s announcement of Rs 5,000 in assistance to farmers, calling the amount inadequate to meet their needs during the festive season. He warned that farmers across Maharashtra would launch a major agitation in November, if their demands were not accepted.