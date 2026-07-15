Family Awaits Return Of Mortal Remains Of Pune-Based Marine Engineer Herambh Karmarkar Killed In Strait Of Hormuz Attack | File photo

Pune: The family of 30-year-old marine engineer Herambh Karmarkar from Pune is waiting for his mortal remains to be brought back following his death in an attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman.

Container ship GFS Galaxy was attacked early on Sunday when it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Karmarkar's family members said he was on board the ship that was attacked.

After he died in the attack, his body is currently with the Oman Navy, they said.

"We are awaiting his mortal remains, which are currently with the Oman Navy. Herambh had been on the vessel for the last five months and was due to sign off soon," his father-in-law Vivek Tandon said on Wednesday.

Karmarkar is survived by his wife, mother and younger sister. He had completed his marine engineering from the City of Glasgow College in the UK and had joined the merchant navy, Tandon added.

The family declined to share further details.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)