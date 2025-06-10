 ‘False Cases, Broken Lives’: On Vatsavitri Eve, ‘Patni Pidit’ Men Mark Pimpal Pournima Demanding Justice Against 'Torture By Wives'; Watch Video
HomePune‘False Cases, Broken Lives’: On Vatsavitri Eve, ‘Patni Pidit’ Men Mark Pimpal Pournima Demanding Justice Against 'Torture By Wives'; Watch Video

Those who claimed to have been tortured by women and their family members came together and established the ‘Patni-Pidit’ Sanghatana to fight against wives and support each other in the fight.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Men claimed to be tortured by wives celebrated ‘Pimpal Pournima’ on Monday and urged for justice and relief from wives. The event was celebrated at Patni Pidit Purush Ashram at Karodi on the eve of Vatsavitri Paurnima to be celebrated by women on Tuesday. The men worshipped the Pipal tree and prayed for justice for the men tortured by wives and their families.

"Women, on Vatsavitri Pournima, worship the Banyan tree and pray that they should get the same husband whenever they are born. However, they torture men mentally and physically after marriage. The wives have lodged several false cases of domestic violence and family disputes, due to which the men have to suffer injustice. The society, police, and the administration take the side of the women, and the men are left to suffer," said one of the members of the Ashram.

article-image

The president of the Sanghatana, Adv. Bharat Fulare, said, "Around 1.20 lakh married men have committed suicides, which is three times the number of suicides of married women. Still, society takes the side of women. Laws are misused against men, and they are tortured. Men, while giving alimony, have to give their properties, shares of the income, and other benefits. Hence, the tortured men demanded that there should be a complaint redressal centre in each district for men, and the cases of family disputes should be disposed of within a year, the members of the Sanghatana demanded."

Vice President Suresh Fulare, Secretary Charansingh Gusinge, Somnath Manal, Eknath Rathod, Bhausaheb Salunke, Praveen Kamble, Shriram Tangade, Sanjay Bhand, Vaibhav Gholve, and other members were present.

