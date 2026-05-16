Ex-PSI & Police Constable Held For Allegedly Extorting Pune College Principal Using False POCSO Threat | Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Crime Branch on Friday arrested dismissed police sub-inspector Ajit Trimbak Bade and police constable Sudam Balakrishna Tayde in connection with an extortion case involving the principal of a reputed college.

Police said the two accused allegedly extorted Rs 7 lakh from the complainant by threatening him with criminal action and defamation. A local court has remanded both accused to police custody till May 19.

Another Constable Absconding…

Meanwhile, the dismissed woman police constable and social media reel star Sonali Hinge, who is also named in the case, is still absconding. Police teams are continuing efforts to trace and arrest her.

According to the investigation, Sonali Hinge was earlier attached to the Damini Squad of Shivajinagar Police Station. During her posting, she allegedly came in contact with a minor girl and promised her admission to a reputed college.

What’s The Case?

Police said the accused later pressured the girl into filing a false complaint against the college principal and others. The complainant was allegedly threatened with arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused also allegedly warned him of public defamation and damage to the institution’s reputation.

Investigators believe the accused conspired to tarnish the image of the complainant and the educational institution to extort money.

The crime branch is carrying out further investigation in the case.