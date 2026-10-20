Dussehra Vehicle Registrations Dip 25% In Pune, EV Registrations Rise 5% | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: Despite Dussehra being considered an auspicious occasion to purchase new vehicles, Pune recorded a decline of nearly 26% in new vehicle registrations during the festive period compared with the corresponding period last year, according to data from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune.

However, electric vehicle (EV) registrations bucked the trend, registering a slight increase.

According to RTO data, 10,534 new vehicles were registered between Oct 10 and 19, 2026, compared with 14,168 between Sept 22 and Oct 1, 2025. This represents a decline of 3,634 registrations, or around 25.7%.

Motorcycles continued to account for the largest share of registrations, with 7,046 vehicles registered during the latest period, down from 8,007 in the corresponding period last year.

Car registrations witnessed a sharper fall, dropping from 4,813 to 2,595, a decline of nearly 46%. Tourist taxi registrations also fell from 423 to 229, while auto-rickshaw registrations declined from 183 to 41.

Registrations of goods vehicles decreased from 577 to 507, while tractor registrations fell from 100 to 42. Bus registrations increased marginally from 33 to 36.

Electric vehicles offer a silver lining

While overall registrations declined, EV registrations increased from 1,566 to 1,638, marking a rise of around 4.6%, according to RTO data.

Electric motorcycle registrations increased from 1,152 to 1,182, while electric car registrations rose from 355 to 382. Electric goods vehicle registrations recorded a notable increase from 16 to 44, while electric bus registrations rose from zero to three.