Diveagar Beach Tragedy Victim's Father Alleges Negligence By Winners Academy, Coaching Institute Sealed In Alandi | X - ANI

Pune, Oct 2: The father of 16-year-old Tanmay Vahile, one of the eight students who drowned at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra on Thursday, alleged negligence by the staff of the coaching academy which had organised the outing.

Father questions safety measures

"My only question is why the students were allowed to go into the water at the time of tide," said Dattatraya Vahile, Tanmay's father.

"We have learnt that when the incident happened, the teachers accompanying them were talking over the phone. What action the government is going to take? Are we supposed to take any step?" he asked.

The trip to Diveagar in Raigad district had been organised by Winners Academy, a coaching institute in Alandi in Pune district.

VIDEO | Raigad, Maharashtra: State Minister Aditi Tatkare visits hospital to meet family of students who drowned in the sea.



Eight male students of a private coaching institute drowned in the Arabian Sea while on a picnic at the popular Diveagar beach in Raigad district on… pic.twitter.com/YegWuGcGde — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2026

"Tanmay had called me when they were about to reach the beach. I told him to wear shorts before entering the water. I was not worried as I presumed the academy staff was with all the children," he said.

Family alleges inadequate supervision

However, after the tragedy, they learnt that only two adults were accompanying the group of 42 students, Vahile said.

"The trip had been arranged by the coaching class. I presumed there would be enough staff with the students...," he said.

Tanmay's uncle said the coaching institute had obtained consent from the parents for the trip, but it could not absolve the staff of their responsibility.

"The staff should have taken precautions before allowing the children into the water," he said.

He also claimed that timely assistance could have saved the students.

Tanmay had a good academic record and was preparing to pursue engineering, he said.

Tanmay's maternal uncle also sought stringent action against the academy staff, alleging negligence.

Student recounts fatal outing

Soham Gore, a student who was part of the group, said that since he was getting tanned, he did not go into the water. "Had I ventured into the water, I too would have met with accident," he said.

According to him, the group of 48, comprising 25 boys, 17 girls, two male teachers and four women teachers, started from Alandi at 3 am on Thursday in a private bus. "We reached Raigad Fort around 7 am, but as the ropeway was not functional, we trekked up the fort," he said.

Also Watch:

Then the group headed for Diveagar beach and reached there around 4 pm.

"Everybody was enjoying themselves until we saw the teachers running out and screaming for help," Soham said.

Coaching institute premises sealed

The Alandi Municipal Council on Friday sealed the premises of the coaching institute for operating without a mandatory no objection certificate.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)