Digital Census For First Time In 2027: Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Emphasises Accuracy

IAS Varsha Thakur-Ghuge | File Photo

Latur: The Union Government has decided to conduct the Census in 2027, and in line with this, the Directorate of Census Operations has begun training and preparatory activities. All concerned officers and staff must carry out their duties strictly as per the guidelines provided during the training to ensure accurate census operations, Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge said on Monday.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a training session on the Indian Census 2027 held at the Planning Committee Hall of the District Collectorate. Assistant Director of the Census Directorate, Mumbai, Pravin Bhagat; Census Directorate official Arun Salgaonkar; Sub-Divisional Officers Ahilya Gathal and Sayali Thakur; and Tahsildar Varsha Manale, along with other officers and staff, were present on the occasion.

Collector Thakur-Ghuge said that census data plays a vital role in planning the comprehensive development of various sections of society. On the basis of this data, welfare schemes are designed and the direction of development is determined. Therefore, all officials must discharge their assigned responsibilities with utmost diligence to ensure the accuracy of the upcoming census.

She further noted that the census will be conducted in a digital format for the first time, making attendance at the training sessions mandatory. Officials were instructed to strictly implement the guidelines provided during the training and ensure that not a single household is left out of the census process.

All tahsildars, chief officers of municipal councils and nagar panchayats, and field officers appointed for census duties were present at the session. Guidance was also provided on house-listing operations and the formation of census blocks.