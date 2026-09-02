Dhule: Draft Electoral Roll Lists 15.40 Lakh Voters, Nearly 2.95 Lakh Names Removed

District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute |

Dhule: The draft electoral roll for Dhule district has been published. According to the roll, the district has 1,540,268 voters, comprising 791,338 men, 748,879 women and 51 transgender voters, said District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute.

During the special intensive revision, 294,893 voters were removed from the list as their enumeration forms were not submitted to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The breakdown of the removals includes 56,698 deceased voters, 47,010 absent voters, 135,862 permanently migrated voters, 1,193 voters removed for other reasons and 54,130 voters who had been previously registered.

Constituency-wise, the draft roll lists 335,563 voters in Sakri Assembly constituency, 354,711 in Dhule Rural, 263,800 in Dhule City, 278,958 in Shindkheda and 307,236 in Shirpur.

Voters whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll can register their names until Sept 30. Online facilities are also available for the purpose. District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute stated that polling stations are being rationalised for the convenience of voters and the total number of polling stations in the district will increase from 1,752 to 1,761.