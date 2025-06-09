 Deadly Cracks On National Highway Near Jintur Phata, Shiradshahpur & Aundha; Authorities Ignoring Danger
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
The National Highway passing through Jintur Phata – Shiradshahpur – Aundhanagnath, passing from Basmath city, has developed several big cracks, posing a severe danger of major accidents. The condition of this highway is so bad that it has several potholes and large cracks. The tyres of two-wheeler vehicles often get entangled in the cracks, causing accidents. Many people have died in accidents, and several have been injured. Still, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD are paying no attention to the road.

NHAI and the state’s PWD are responsible for repairing and maintaining the roads. The number of vehicles on the road is increasing day by day. Hence, the roads should be maintained in good condition. Moreover, new roads are also being constructed. However, the authorities are apathetic towards the already constructed roads. This national highway is constructed with cement and tar. After the construction of the road, NHAI provided good facilities on the highway. Regular maintenance and repair work were conducted initially. However, the citizens have claimed that the contractor did inferior quality work, which caused rapid wear and tear of the road. Now, the regular maintenance work has also been stopped.

The road between Shiradshahpur and Aundha Nagnath has several big cracks. The tyres of motorcycles go into them and cause accidents. This national highway passes through Hingoli and Nanded districts and hence is an important highway. Even VIPs often pass through this road. Still, no cognizance of the bad condition of the road has been taken yet. The citizens have demanded that the road should be repaired at the earliest.

