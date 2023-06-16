Dattawadi Police Station Renamed As Parvati Police Station |

In response to repeated demands from local residents, the Dattawadi Police Station in Pune has undergone a name change. Effective immediately, the police station will be known as the Parvati Police Station. The state government recently approved this proposal, taking into consideration the historical and cultural significance of the Parvati hill in the area.



Located in the Parvati Tekdi neighborhood, the Dattawadi Police Station shared its name with the nearby Dattawadi Chowki, leading to confusion among citizens.



Recognizing the importance of Parvati hill and its rich heritage, the citizens of the area rallied for the renaming of the police station to reflect the local identity. Their efforts have finally paid off, as the state government officially granted approval for the name change on June 15.

