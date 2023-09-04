Dahi Handi 2023: Transgender Community To Participate In Celebration In Pune | AFP

As the annual festival of Gokulashtami approaches, the city of Pune gears up to celebrate this traditional event. This year, the festivities are set to become even more inclusive, with the participation of transgender teams alongside the regular Govinda squads.



The event is scheduled to take place at the Gogte Prashala ground in Narayan Pethe, Pune, on September 7, starting at approximately 6 p.m., which will comprise four teams. Each team will have 100 members including 25 transgenders.



Traditionally celebrated with gusto across the country, Gokulashtami is a time of great enthusiasm. One of the key highlights of this celebration is the "Dahi Handi," where teams aim to break a pot filled with curd suspended high in the air.



'Deepstambh' trustees, along with the City President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Deepak Mankar, and social activists Sharvari Gawande and Shiv Pratap Sanstha, have organized a special Dahi Handi event, specifically for the transgender community.

