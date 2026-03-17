CSR Initiative Brings Smiles: 46 Bicycles Distributed To Rural Students In Nashik's Niphad | Sourced

Nashik: A bicycle distribution ceremony, organised to bolster the educational journey of students in rural areas, was held with great enthusiasm at Janata Vidyalaya, Karsul, in the Niphad taluka. This initiative was implemented under the active leadership of the MVP Alumni Association and was funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company. During the event, held on Monday, bicycles were distributed to the students.

The Canara Rebeco Asset Management Company has donated 46 bicycles to rural students. The company donated 20 bicycles to Janata Vidyalay Karsul and 26 bicycles to Janata Vidyalay Tembhe. The students were left with joy after receiving the bicycles. All the selected students were from marginalised backgrounds, with most of their parents working as farm labourers.

The event was graced by the presence of key guests, including Nitin Thakare (General Secretary, MVP Samaj), Vishwas More (Vice President), and Rahul Kalamkar, Branch Manager, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company. The bicycles were handed over to the students by hand.

While addressing and guiding the students on this occasion, the dignitaries noted that many students in rural areas have to traverse long distances to reach school. In such circumstances, a bicycle serves not merely as a mode of transport but as a force that gives momentum to the students' dreams. They expressed confidence that this initiative would ensure continuity in the students' education and boost their self-confidence.

The event was presided over by Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of the MVP Samaj institution. Present on this occasion were the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Bhausaheb Shankhpal, along with Ajay Gavli, Balasaheb Shankhpal, Chandrakant Gade, Annasaheb Jadhav, Nandu Pagar, Nitin Takte, Shrinivas Gavli, Madhavrao Pagar, Pankaj Takte, Sitaram Jadhav, Devendra Kajale, Vijay Shankhpal, Uttam Shankhpal, Sopan Shankhpal, Sahebrao Pagar, Baburao Takte, Headmistress Munali Pingle, Sagar Jadhav, Mohini Aher, Manisha Nimse, Pratibha Kshirsagar, Neha Deshmukh, Avantika Gaikwad, Akash Bhilore, Sandeep Bochare, and Ravindra Dhomse, among many other dignitaries.

“This initiative has brought smiles to the faces of the students. The bicycles received for their education will provide a new direction in the journey of their dreams. This initiative has garnered widespread appreciation throughout the Kursul region.”

— Nitin Thakare, General Secretary, MVP Samaj Sanstha

For students residing in remote areas, receiving bicycles to commute to school regularly will help ensure continuity in their education. The school management has expressed special gratitude to Canara Robeco Asset Management Company for this CSR initiative.