CSMC Seeks ₹1,510 Crore For Road-Widening Works In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Submits Proposal To CM Devendra Fadnavis | Facebook

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The road-widening drive in the city involved the removal of encroachments. However, due to a lack of funds, the construction of widened roads has remained pending for nearly a year. To speed up the work, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has requested ₹1,510 crore from the Maharashtra Government.

On Wednesday, Minister Atul Save, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makriya and a delegation met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted the proposal. The Chief Minister reportedly gave a positive response to the demand.

Major roads such as Paithan Road, Jalna Road and Jalgaon Road remain narrow, causing inconvenience to citizens and frequent traffic congestion. About a year ago, the CSMC and the police jointly carried out an encroachment removal drive and cleared encroachments from 10 major roads. Since then, the issue of road widening and improvement has gained priority.

The matter is now being discussed at both the political and administrative levels, which is a positive sign. However, it remains to be seen whether merely submitting the proposal will result in the release of funds.

Road widening requires the difficult task of removing encroachments, which often faces local opposition. If the State Government approves this funding, it could significantly transform the city's infrastructure. With future traffic needs in mind, 60-metre-wide roads are considered essential. The pace of this project will depend on how quickly the Chief Minister approves the proposal.

Proposed Fund Allocation

- Paithan Road: ₹350 crore

- Padampura Road: ₹500 crore

- Jalna Road: ₹300 crore

- Jalgaon Road: ₹360 crore

- Total proposed funding: ₹1,510 crore