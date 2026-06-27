‘Crushed Skull, Bruises On Limbs’: Staffer Part Of Lohagad Fort Rescue Team Recounts Recovery - VIDEO

Pune: Amid investigation in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a staffer of the rescue team has described how his body looked after it was recovered near the Lohagad fort.

Ketan was allegedly murdered by his fiancée and her lover Chetan Chaudhary in Lonavala after being pushed from the Lohgad fort.

Rescue team recounts recovery

The deceased had suffered severe injuries to his head, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs, Sunil Gaikwad, who was part of the rescue operation and found the body of the 25-year-old realtor, has shared.

Recounting the incident, he said, "On reaching Lohagad Fort, we discovered a deceased boy with severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs. He had died. We retrieved the dead body and carried it out through the jungle, though we had some difficulty lifting it on the steep slope," he said, speaking to news agency ANI.

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He also claimed that Siya appeared visibly calm. "The police station received the call at 10.30 AM, the operation went on till 12.30 PM and handed the body over to the ambulance at 1.30 PM... Notably, Siya was present during the retrieval but appeared calm and not overtly emotional, unlike the other onlookers who were loudly distressed," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Ketan Agarwal's family met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He assured the grieving family that the guilty would receive the "harshest punishment."

Chief Minister's office (CMO) in a post on X said Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, met CM Devendra Fadnavis in Pune today and demanded justice for his son.

"We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them at this time that no stone will be left unturned in delivering justice to the family."

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"Their demand to establish a fast-track court in this case and appoint Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor was also immediately accepted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and he issued instructions to that effect to the Secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department. Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has also given his consent to work as a special public prosecutor in this case," the CMO's statement read.