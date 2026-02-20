Countdown To Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Begins; Nashik Airport Set For Mega Upgrade | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, a large-scale infrastructure development has begun in Nashik city. The most important part of this is the mega expansion of Ozar (Nashik) Airport. The state government has accelerated the modernisation of the airport to cope with the expected influx of lakhs of devotees and tourists for the Kumbh Mela. With a passenger capacity three times the current capacity, a new integrated terminal and other facilities, Nashik Airport will be of international standard.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently laid the foundation stone for this terminal project. The entire project will be funded by the state government, and the current estimated cost is Rs. 572 crore. Although the cost can go up to Rs. 640 crore. The aim is to complete the testing, trial operation and technical checks by March 2027 and start the airport at full capacity.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation To Repair 10,000 Drainage Chambers To Improve Road Safety In Pune

Along with the airport expansion, a 66.15 km-long outer ring road is being constructed to reduce traffic congestion in the city. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is implementing this project and the total cost is Rs. 7,922 crore. About 386 hectares of land will be acquired from 25 villages. Rs. 3,659.47 crore will be spent on land acquisition, while the cost of civil construction will be borne by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "Discussions are ongoing with the farmers. Appropriate compensation will be given as per government rules. This road will be important in facilitating traffic management in the city during the Kumbh Mela."

Preparations for Kumbh Mela

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The current airport facilities may prove inadequate, so these projects are being implemented at a rapid pace to avoid congestion, delays and passenger inconvenience. The state government intends to make Nashik an international-class religious tourism centre with the airport and ring road. If these projects are completed, it will be of great convenience to Nashik residents and devotees during the Kumbh Mela and beyond.

Airport expansion and new facilities

- New integrated terminal: A new terminal with an area of about 18,250 square meters is to be built. This terminal will focus on passenger comfort and efficiency.

- Passenger Capacity: Currently, 300 passengers can be handled per hour; after the expansion, this capacity will increase to 1,000 passengers per hour.

- Check-in Counters: 24 check-in counters will be installed, which will speed up the check-in process.

- Aerobridge: Passengers will not need to walk on the tarmac; they will be able to board the aircraft directly from the terminal.

- Security and Baggage: Modern security screening systems and fast baggage handling carousels will be installed.

- Apron Expansion: The apron area will be increased to 115,000 square metres. The aircraft parking bays will increase from 6 to 12, which will allow more aircraft to be handled simultaneously.

- Parallel Runway: A proposal to build a parallel runway is under discussion with the technical assistance of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.