Controversial Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Alleges Harassment by Pune Collector Who Requested Her Transfer

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar | File Photo

Trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar has filed a harassment complaint against Suhas Diwase, her former boss and Pune district collector. Media reports say that on Monday (July 15) female police officers visited Khedkar at her place of residence in Washim. Khedkar filed a complaint at the time. The government has paused Khedkar's District Training Program', a big step, and IAS officers' training academy in Mussoorie has asked Khedkar to report back for "necessary action".

Diwase was the one who requested Khedkar's transfer away from his office and collectorate and had even sent a formal letter describing Khedkar behaviour to senior officials in Maharashtra. This and subsequent events opened a Pandora's Box for Khedkar and what started as a transfer request has blown up into a full inquiry into validity of Khedkar's candidature for IAS.

The Khedkar saga so far

Khedkar was appointed in the Pune District as part of her mandatory training before being absorbed fully in IAS service. She came in spotlight after Diwase's letter and after using a beacon on her private car. Use of beacon is something that's not allowed to IAS officers while they are completing their training.

What may have ended with a rap on the wrist soon blew up into something that not only shook state bureaucracy but raised serious and nprecedented questions on integrity of examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

It was revealed that Puja misused OBC Non-Creamy Layer Physically Handicapped (PH) quotas with questionable certificates to gain entry into IAS, despite a lower rank in examination. Situation compounded and the Khedkars lost the public perception battle after videos of Puja's mother Manorama threatening people with what appears to be a pistol in her hands.

It also came to light that Puja Khedkar had appeared for UPSC exam multiple times under different names.

A single-member committee has now been filed to conduct an inquiry into the entire matter and submit report within two weeks.

Khedkar has remained defiant and has said that a 'media trial' was on against her.

(With inputs from agencies)