 Congress and NCP MPs Shobha Bachhav and Bhaskar Bhagare Meet Uddhav Thackeray
The Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) contested the just concluded Lok Sabha polls as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra and won 30 of the 48 seats in the state.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Two newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Maharashtra called on their ally Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday.

Congress MPs Shobha Bachhav, and Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP (SP) , elected from Dhule and Dindori, respectively, paid a courtesy visit to Thackeray at his 'Matoshri' residence in Bandra.

Former state minister and Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur and Congress functionaries were present during the meeting.

Congress MP Chhatrapati Shahu, who has been elected from Kolhapur, met Thackeray at his residence on Monday

