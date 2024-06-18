Class 11 Admission: FYJC Merit List Released For Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Click Here To Know More |

Officials reported a poor response to the central online admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the education department, only 92,797 students have registered for the 1,19,290 available seats in the region.

The preliminary merit list for students who completed the admission form was released on Tuesday, June 18. Provisional merit list is available in students login, student can check their merit number and other details, if found any discrepancy then student can raise their grievance using grievance module.

Students can file objections to the list through the website's grievance redressal system till June 21. The final merit list will be published on June 27, with admissions for successful candidates open from June 27 to July 1.

To check the first merit list, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.

2. Click on the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024 Class 11 first merit list link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click submit.

4. A new page will open displaying the first merit list.

5. Check the merit list and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The online admission process covers the areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation, Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations.

Please note that admissions in Higher Secondary Schools affiliated with other boards, excluding the Maharashtra State Board, will not be carried out through this admission process. However, students from other boards seeking admission to State boards' Junior Colleges can participate in this admission process. For more details, candidates can refer to the official website of the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.