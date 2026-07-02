Citizens Should Take Lead In Tree Plantation, Says Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Vinay Gowda | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda G C on Wednesday appealed to citizens to actively participate in tree plantation, saying the future of the next generation depends on protecting the environment.

He was speaking after inaugurating a subsidised sapling sale centre set up at the District Collectorate as part of the Forest Festival organised by the Social Forestry Department.

Regional Conservator of Forests Sandeep Giri, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, and officials from various departments were present at the event.

On the occasion, Gowda symbolically presented a sapling to Jayesh Shinde and urged citizens and farmers to buy saplings from government nurseries and plant them on farms, field boundaries and in their neighbourhoods.

Saplings of mango, guava, chikoo, neem, jamun, ber and several other fruit and shade trees are available at subsidised rates through nurseries across the district.

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The saplings can be purchased from Panchayat Samiti offices in rural areas, including Kannad, Khultabad, Gangapur and Paithan.

The office of the Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) has also made around 1.8 lakh saplings available for sale at Savangi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

The plantation drive is being coordinated by Sameer Inamdar. Regional Conservator of Forests Sandeep Giri appealed to citizens to participate in the initiative and said those interested in purchasing saplings can contact the department on 9869160405.