Citizens Invited To Submit Feedback On Revised Water Tariff Proposal In Beed | Representative Image

Beed: The Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority has published revised criteria for determining bulk water tariffs along with a draft tariff proposal for the period between July 2026 and June 2029. The authority has invited suggestions and objections from beneficiaries and the general public as part of the ongoing consultation process.

The Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation will hold an online public consultation meeting on May 27, 2026, from 11 am to 12.30 pm. Officials have appealed to citizens and beneficiaries to actively participate in the discussion.

According to officials, the draft proposals were prepared based on submissions received from the Water Resources Department and the Baseline Status Report (ISR) 2023-24. The first phase of the process included consultations with expert groups, while the second phase focuses on gathering feedback from stakeholders and the public.

The Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority will conduct corporation-wise online public consultations from May 25 to May 29, 2026.

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Citizens and beneficiaries have been asked to submit their suggestions and objections through the Google Form available on the authority’s official website, MWRRA Official Website. Officials said the link for the online consultation meeting will be uploaded on the website one day before the scheduled session.

People who are unable to send their feedback through email or online platforms can submit their opinions through suggestion boxes placed at branch, sub-divisional and divisional offices, officials added.