Children’s Day Surprise: CSMC Sends Students To ISRO By Plane | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) schools visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Kerala on the occasion of Children's Day on Friday. They left for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, by plane from the Aurangabad Airport along with the CSMC commissioner and administrator, G Sreekanth.

In all, 10 students of the CSMC schools were selected from the smart students exam. The visit to ISRO was scheduled on November 17, but Sreekanth directed the officers that the visit should be conducted on Children’s Day on Friday. Hence, arrangements were made for the plane travel. It is the first time that the students are travelling by plane.

The students reached ISRO on Friday, and Sreekanth accompanied them in the plane till Mumbai. He interacted with them and tried to know their future ambitions.

These students will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre on November 17 and will see the demonstration of the rocket launcher. Deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, education department head Dyandev Sangle, programme officer Kiran Tabade, Mangesh Jadhav, Uma Patil and Savita Bambarde have accompanied the students.