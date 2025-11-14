 Children’s Day Surprise: CSMC Sends Students To ISRO By Plane
The visit to ISRO was scheduled on November 17, but CSMC commissioner and administrator, G Sreekanth, directed the officers that the visit should be conducted on Children’s Day on Friday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) schools visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Kerala on the occasion of Children's Day on Friday. They left for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, by plane from the Aurangabad Airport along with the CSMC commissioner and administrator, G Sreekanth.

In all, 10 students of the CSMC schools were selected from the smart students exam. The visit to ISRO was scheduled on November 17, but Sreekanth directed the officers that the visit should be conducted on Children’s Day on Friday. Hence, arrangements were made for the plane travel. It is the first time that the students are travelling by plane.

