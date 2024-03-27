Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Word 'Ram' Found Written On Mosque Wall In Majalgaon; FIR Lodged

Police have registered an FIR after the word 'Ram' was found written on a wall of a mosque in Majalgaon town of Beed district during Holi festivities, an official said on Tuesday. The inscription on the mosque wall was spotted at around 5 pm on Monday, which was the day of the Holi festival, he informed.

"There is a mosque called Markaj in Majalgaon. Someone wrote the word 'Ram' on the back wall of this mosque using Holi colours and a toy water gun (pichkari)," the official stated. Members of the Muslim community came to the Majalgaon police station and lodged a complaint on Monday night, demanding action in the matter.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person (under IPC sections 295A and 120B) for a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings and criminal conspiracy," the official said. Further investigation was underway, he added.