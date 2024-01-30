Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wife Sets Apartment Ablaze After Fight With Husband; Watch Video |

A doctor couple residing in the upscale locality of Cidco N-2 had been embroiled in a domestic dispute for several days, which escalated to an extreme level. On Sunday midnight, their argument reached a boiling point, leading to a quarrel. However, the intervention of concerned neighbours prevented the situation from worsening, and they persuaded the wife to temporarily leave for her parents' home.

The wife, Dr Vanita Govind Vaijwade, returned to the flat around 6am on Monday, consumed by anger towards her husband. In a fit of rage, she set the entire flat ablaze, resulting in the destruction of all household items. Shockingly, she disregarded the potential danger posed to the other 11 flats in the apartment. Fortunately, the alertness of the residents prompted them to evacuate the building, averting a major tragedy. The fire brigade was promptly called, and the fire was extinguished.

The couple, Dr Govind Subhashrao Vaujwade and Dr Vanita Govind Vaijwade, resides in the Nalanda Apartment in the Cidco N-2 area. Dr Govind works at Phoenix Hospital, while Dr Vanita is employed as a teacher in an Ayurvedic Medicine College. Despite their professional careers, their marital discord often led to heated arguments over trivial matters.

The dispute on Sunday escalated to such an extent that it prompted the intervention of concerned neighbours around 11:30pm. Eventually, they managed to convince Dr Vanita to temporarily relocate. Taking along her jewellery, cash, and important documents, she departed. However, upon her return to the flat in the early hours of Monday, she resorted to arson, causing significant damage.

Upon receiving the distressing news, three fire tenders rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire after an arduous effort lasting approximately three hours. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, as Dr Govind and the other residents promptly evacuated the building. A case has been registered against Dr Vanita with the Mukundwadi police station.